Shalmali Kholgade (Marathi: शाल्मली खोलगडे) is an Indian playback singer, who predominantly sings for the Hindi language films. In addition to Hindi, she has also sung in other Indian languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil. Through her singing career, she has received one Filmfare Award from two nominations, and has been praised for her singing style.

Kholgade began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Pareshaan" for the film Ishaqzaade (2012), which earned her wide success and several awards and nominations, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The following year, she garnered a second nomination in the Best Female Playback Singer category at Filmfare for singing the song "Balam Pichkari" from the coming-of-age romance Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and received praise for the song "Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai" from the sports drama Sultan (2016), both of which rank among one of the highest-grossing Bollywood film. She received critical acclaim for her singing style in a series of hit songs, including "Aga Bai" from Aiyyaa (2012), "Daaru Desi" from Cocktail (2012), "Lat Lag Gayee" from Race 2 (2013), "Chingam Chabake" from Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013), "Shanivaar Raati" and "Besharmi Ki Height" from Main Tera Hero (2014), "D Se Dance" from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), "Mohobbat Buri Bemari" from Bombay Velvet (2015), "Shakira" from Welcome to Karachi (2015), and "Naach Meri Jaan" from ABCD 2 (2015), all of which topped the charts.