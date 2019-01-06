Rascal Flatts is an American country band formed in Columbus, Ohio in 1999. It is composed of lead vocalist Gary LeVox, his second cousin Jay DeMarcus on bass guitar, and Joe Don Rooney on guitar and banjo. DeMarcus is also a brother-in-law of country music singer James Otto, and formerly one-half of the Christian music duo East to West.

From 2000 to 2010, they recorded for Disney Music Group's Lyric Street Records. While on that label, they released seven albums, all of which have been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In order of release, these albums are Rascal Flatts (2000), Melt (2002), Feels Like Today (2004), Me and My Gang (2006), Still Feels Good (2007), Greatest Hits Volume 1 (2008) and Unstoppable (2009). After Lyric Street closed in 2010, they moved to Big Machine Records, for which they have released five albums: Nothing Like This (2010), Changed (2012), Rewind (2014), The Greatest Gift of All (2016), and Back to Us (2017).