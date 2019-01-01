Curlew
Curlew is an American experimental free jazz group founded by saxophone player George Cartwright in 1979. Members of the band have included cellist Tom Cora, drummer Pippin Barnett, guitarists Davey Williams and Fred Frith, and bassist Bill Laswell.
