German Brass is a brass ensemble, founded 1974 as a Brass Quintet by Enrique Crespo, named "Deutsches Blechbläserquintett – Solobläser deutscher Spitzenorchester" (German Brass Quintet – Soloists of German top level orchestras).

In 1985, to record the CD "Bach 300" (Johann Sebastian Bach was born in 1685) the group was extended by Enrique Crespo to ten performers. The group is well known[citation needed] as the best performing professional brass ensemble in Germany. More than twenty CDs and two DVDs have been recorded to date. German Brass musicians are members of major German symphony orchestras and/or are professors at university schools of music.

The current members are:[citation needed]

Trumpets:

Trombones:

French horns

Tuba: