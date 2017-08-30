The Blood Arm are a five-piece rock and roll band from Los Angeles, California currently residing in Berlin, Germany. At present they have released five albums. Their music has been likened to "James Brown fronting Talking Heads and singing Fall songs" by the NME and they are renowned for their extremely energetic live performances.

The Blood Arm's music has been featured in the television programs Gossip Girl, The OC, Nip/Tuck, Chuck, Ravenswood and the US version of Shameless, as well as the hit movie Cloverfield and the 2006 documentary Radiant City.