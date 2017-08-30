The Blood ArmFormed 2002
The Blood Arm
2002
The Blood Arm Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blood Arm are a five-piece rock and roll band from Los Angeles, California currently residing in Berlin, Germany. At present they have released five albums. Their music has been likened to "James Brown fronting Talking Heads and singing Fall songs" by the NME and they are renowned for their extremely energetic live performances.
The Blood Arm's music has been featured in the television programs Gossip Girl, The OC, Nip/Tuck, Chuck, Ravenswood and the US version of Shameless, as well as the hit movie Cloverfield and the 2006 documentary Radiant City.
The Blood Arm Tracks
Do I Have Your Attention?
The Blood Arm
Do I Have Your Attention?
Do I Have Your Attention?
Going To Arizona
The Blood Arm
Going To Arizona
Going To Arizona
Suspicious Character
The Blood Arm
Suspicious Character
Suspicious Character
