Paul Leonard-Morgan (born 1974) is a Scottish composer, particularly known for his work in scoring for television and film. He won a BAFTA award for his first film score, for the film Pineapple.
Judge, Jury and Executioner
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013): 3 BFF
Order In The Chaos
Mini-Guns
Scotland (from A History Of Scotland OST)
Elektra
