Sérgio Assad (born 26 December 1952) is a Brazilian guitarist, composer, and arranger who often performs with his brother, Odair Assad in the guitar duo Sérgio and Odair Assad, commonly referred to as Assad Brothers or Duo Assad. Their younger sister Badi Assad, is also a guitarist. Sérgio is the father of composer/singer/pianist Clarice Assad. He is married to Angela Olinto.

