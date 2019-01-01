UnheiligFormed 1999. Disbanded September 2016
Unheilig
1999
Unheilig Biography (Wikipedia)
Unheilig (German for "Unholy") was a German band that features a variety of influences including various pop and electronic styles as well as harder, nihilistic hard rock. The band was founded in 1999 and principally consists of singer Bernd Heinrich "Der Graf" Graf along with various musical partners. He has been accompanied for live shows with musicians Christoph "Licky" Termühlen, Henning Verlage, and Martin "Potti" Potthoff. The group's debut, Phosphor, came out in 2000.
