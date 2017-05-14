Eberhard KrausOrganist, harpsichordist and composer. Born 17 February 1931. Died 23 October 2003
Eberhard Kraus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6df918ea-d407-432c-b91f-6a7fa46b79f4
Eberhard Kraus Tracks
Sort by
Canzona Seconda
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Canzona Seconda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br62y.jpglink
Canzona Seconda
Performer
Last played on
Madrigale for trumpet, trombone and accordion
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Madrigale for trumpet, trombone and accordion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br62y.jpglink
Madrigale for trumpet, trombone and accordion
Last played on
Eberhard Kraus Links
Back to artist