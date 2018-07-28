David TudorBorn 20 January 1926. Died 13 August 1996
David Tudor
1926-01-20
David Tudor Biography (Wikipedia)
David Eugene Tudor (January 20, 1926 – August 13, 1996) was an American pianist and composer of experimental music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Tudor Tracks
Indeterminacy: New Aspect Of Form In Instrumental And Electronic Music (Part 3)
John Cage
Kontakte
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Kontakte
Indeterminacy: New Aspect Of Form In Instrumental And Electronic Music
John Cage
Indeterminacy: New Aspect Of Form In Instrumental And Electronic Music
Duo For Accordion and Bandoneon
Pauline Oliveros
Duo For Accordion and Bandoneon
Pulsers (Excerpt)
David Tudor
Pulsers (Excerpt)
Performer
Kontakte
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Kontakte
III
David Tudor
III
Variations II
John Cage
Variations II
Buttercup
David Tudor
Buttercup
NYC
David Tudor
NYC
Indeterminacy: New Aspect Of Form In Instrumental And Electronic MusicIndetermin
John Cage
Indeterminacy: New Aspect Of Form In Instrumental And Electronic MusicIndetermin
Music of Changes Books 1-4 (1951): Book I
David Tudor
Music of Changes Books 1-4 (1951): Book I
HPSCHD for harpsichord and computer generated sound tapes
Antoinette Vischer
HPSCHD for harpsichord and computer generated sound tapes
Indeterminacy Part 2
John Cage
Indeterminacy Part 2
Party House
David Tudor
Party House
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Klavierstück IV
David Tudor
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Klavierstück IV
John Cage: Music of Changes No. 1
David Tudor
John Cage: Music of Changes No. 1
Rainforest Version 1
David Tudor
Rainforest Version 1
Rain Forest version 1 – Music for Dance
David Tudor
Rain Forest version 1 – Music for Dance
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 23
Round House, The
1972-08-13
13
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 23
Round House, The
