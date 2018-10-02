Vicente AmigoBorn 25 March 1967
Vicente Amigo
1967-03-25
Vicente Amigo Biography
Vicente Amigo Girol (born 25 March 1967) is a Spanish flamenco composer and guitarist, born in Guadalcanal near Seville. He has played as an accompanying guitarist on recordings by flamenco singers Camarón de la Isla, and Luis de Córdoba, and he has acted as a producer for Remedios Amaya and José Mercé. His album Ciudad de las Ideas won the 2001 Latin Grammy for the Best Flamenco Album and the 2002 Ondas award for the best Flamenco work.
Musica Del Corazon (feat. Vicente Amigo)
Josh Groban Bridges
Musica Del Corazon (feat. Vicente Amigo)
Musica Del Corazon (feat. Vicente Amigo)
Limon De Nata
Vicente Amigo
Limon De Nata
Limon De Nata
Campos de San Gregorio
Vicente Amigo
Campos de San Gregorio
Campos de San Gregorio
Estacion Primavera
Vicente Amigo
Estacion Primavera
Estacion Primavera
Roma
Vicente Amigo
Roma
Roma
