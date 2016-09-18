Miroslav Tadić, born 1959., is a guitarist, composer, improviser and music educator of Serbian origins. Miroslav Tadić is a classically trained guitarist from the former Yugoslavia who is widely admired both for the individuality of his performance style as well as for his fluency in a variety of different musical idioms. In addition to a longstanding collaboration with drummer Mark Nauseef, Tadić has performed and recorded with Terry Riley, the Los Angeles Opera with Plácido Domingo, Howard Levy, Joachim Kühn, Dusan Bogdanovic, Vlatko Stefanovski, Rade Šerbedžija, Theodosii Spassov, Kudsi Erguner, Djivan Gasparyan, Swapan Chaudhuri, L. Shankar, Markus Stockhausen, Maria João, David Torn, Jack Bruce, London Symphony Orchestra and the Grandmothers of Invention, among others. He performs regularly in Europe, Japan and the United States and made over 30 CDs for numerous labels including CMP Records, MA Recordings, Croatia Records, Enja Records, Leo Records, and Sony Classical.

In the January 1997 issue, the editors of Guitar Player magazine voted Tadić one of the world's thirty most radical and individual guitarists.