Saschko Gawriloff (born October 20, 1929) is a German violinist and violin teacher of Bulgarian descent.
Trio Sonata No 5 in F major (3rd mvt)
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Trio Sonata No 5 in F major (3rd mvt)
Trio Sonata No 5 in F major (3rd mvt)
Sonatina for violin and piano (12 note)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Sonatina for violin and piano (12 note)
Sonatina for violin and piano (12 note)
Trio Sonata No 3 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Heinz Holliger
Trio Sonata No 3 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Trio Sonata No 3 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Singer
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Ethel SMYTH, Uri Mayer, Marie Luise Neunecker, Saschko Gawriloff & Radio-Philharmonie Hannover des NDR
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Performer
