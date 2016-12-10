The Human Instinct are a New Zealand blues rock band that has been active since the late 1960s. The band currently consists of Maurice Greer (lead vocals and stand-up drummer), Phil Pritchard (guitar), Joel Haines (guitar) and Tony Baird (bass). The band has had more than 25 members and has changed lineups several times since its formation under the leadership of Maurice Greer.

They have released a total of seven albums and thirty[citation needed] singles. Their most recent album, Midnight Sun, was released October 2010.

The band is best known for their single "Black Sally" and their album Stoned Guitar, which features the Jimi Hendrix-inspired guitar work of Billy Te Kahika, professionally known as Billy TK.