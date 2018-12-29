Timbuk 3Formed 1984. Disbanded 1995
Timbuk 3
1984
Timbuk 3 Biography
Timbuk3 was an American post-punk band which released six original studio albums between 1986 and 1995. They are best known for their Top 20 single "The Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades". The band's music has been featured on more than 20 compilation and soundtrack albums.
Timbuk 3 Tracks
The Future's So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades
The Future's So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades
The Future's So Bright
The Future's So Bright
The Future's So Bright
National Holiday
National Holiday
National Holiday
Life is Hard
Life is Hard
Life is Hard
