Marco PoloCanadian underground hip hop producer. Born 26 December 1979
Marco Bruno, better known as Marco Polo, is a Canadian hip hop producer. Born in Toronto on December 26, 1979, he moved to New York City in the early 2000s to pursue a career in hip hop production, and has since become one of the most sought-after underground producers on the US East Coast. He has Italian origins; In fact, his parents emigrated respectively from Naples and from Calabria.
Kings
Masta Ace
Any Given Sunday
Marco Polo
Relax
J*Davey
Relax (Feat. J*Davey)
Marco Polo
G.U.R.U. (Ft. Talib Kweli & DJ Premier)
Marco Polo
The Radar (feat Large Professor)
Marco Polo
