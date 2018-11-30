Zoot Money's Big Roll BandFormed 1961. Disbanded July 1967
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
1961
Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band is a British rhythm and blues and soul group, also influenced by jazz, formed in England in the early autumn of 1961. The band has had a number of personnel changes over the years and was still performing in 2017.
Tracks
Big Time Operator
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Please Stay
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Let The Good Times Roll
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Barefootin'
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Smack Dab In The Middle
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
You Can't Sit Down
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Good
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Big Time Time
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
I'll Go Crazy
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Gin House
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Walkin' The Dog
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
Nick Knack
Zoot Money's Big Roll Band
