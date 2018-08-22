Virna Lindt
Virna Lindt is a singer from Stockholm Sweden. Her debut single 'Attention Stockholm' became an 'indie'-chart hit in 1982. She released two albums, Shiver in 1983 and Play/Record in 1985, both on the Compact Organization label. Both collaborations with writer/producer/arranger Tot Taylor. Combining pop, soundtrack and experimental influences, they have since been reissued on CD by LTM. Her style has been described as "John Barry-meets-new wave" and, in another review, a diseuse.
