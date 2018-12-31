Utah Saints are an English electronic music group. The band's members, Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt, were joined on-stage by additional musicians when they played live from 1991 to 2001. Since then they have performed as DJs. The band had three top ten and another five top 40 singles in the UK Singles Chart in the 1990s, as well as number one dance tracks in the UK and USA. They were notable for their pioneering use of sampling technology – in particular, their practice of manipulating samples from mainstream pop and rock songs and combining them with contrasting dance beats, using the samples in an entirely new context. The band wrote, produced and mixed all of their own music.

They were one of the first electronic groups to play as a live collective and supported both The Shamen and U2 live at 10 stadium shows.

Utah Saints ran clubs from 1988 to 1994, particularly "Rickys" and "The Gallery" (later the Pleasure Rooms). They booked new DJs, including Pete Tong, Carl Cox, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Justice, Annie Mac and Zane Lowe.