Cobra SkullsFormed 2005. Disbanded December 2013
Cobra Skulls
2005
Cobra Skulls Biography (Wikipedia)
Cobra Skulls were an American punk rock band originally from Reno, Nevada, United States, but later based in the San Francisco Bay Area. During their time together they released three studio albums, five EPs, and three 7" splits.
Rebel Fate
Rebel Fate
Eagle Eyes
Eagle Eyes
Solastalgia (BBC Maida Vale Session)
New Age
New Age
Honorary Discharge Under The Influence
All Drive
All Drive
Hasta Los Cobra Skulls Siempre
Iron Lung
Iron Lung
Thicker Than Water
Thicker Than Water
Give You Nothing
Give You Nothing
Hot Sand
Hot Sand
Doomsday Parade
Doomsday Parade
Bad Apples
Bad Apples
