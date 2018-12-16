Tituss BurgessBorn 21 February 1979
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess Biography (Wikipedia)
Tituss Burgess (born February 21, 1979) is an American actor and singer. He has appeared in numerous Broadway musicals and is known for his high tenor voice. He is best known for starring as Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–present), for which he has received four consecutive Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominations.
December 1963 (Oh What A NIght) (feat. Tituss Burgess)
December 1963 (Oh What A NIght) (feat. Tituss Burgess)
Comfortable
Comfortable
