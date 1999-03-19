José Agustín GoytisoloBorn 13 April 1928. Died 19 March 1999
José Agustín Goytisolo
José Agustín Goytisolo Biography (Wikipedia)
José Agustín Goytisolo Gay (Barcelona, 13 April 1928 – 19 March 1999) was a Spanish poet, scholar and essayist. He was the brother of Juan Goytisolo and Luis Goytisolo, also writers.
