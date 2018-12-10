East Side Beat was an Italian dance-pop music project which achieved success in Europe in the early 1990s. Fronted by a line up of Italian-American vocalist Carl Fanini and Italian keyboardist Francesco Petrocchi, the act was masterminded by producers Bruno Guerrini and Giovanni Cinaglia. Signed to Gianfranco Bortolotti's Media Records, they released their first single in 1991. This was a dance cover of Christopher Cross's "Ride Like the Wind" and became a hit throughout Europe, peaking at No.3 in the UK, which was to be their biggest market.

Following this, the act concentrated on dance versions of past hits by other artists. They scored two more hits in the UK: a cover of Simple Minds' "Alive and Kicking" in 1992 and Lee Garrett's "You're My Everything" in 1993. Other singles released by the duo were "I Didn't Know" (1992), "Back for Good" (1995) and "I Want to Know What Love Is" (1995) as well as original compositions "My Girl" (1993) and "So Good" (1994). The act released one album in 1993.