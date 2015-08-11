Dolores HawkinsBorn 1929. Died 15 January 1987
Dolores Hawkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dd9ff74-feda-4763-98a8-8363d19a05dd
Dolores Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolores Hawkins (September 22, 1929 - January 15, 1987) was a singer from Brooklyn, New York. She is a part of the roots of both the rhythm & blues and hip hop record genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dolores Hawkins Tracks
Sort by
Hambone
Red Saunders & His Orchestra
Hambone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hambone
Last played on
Back to artist