Mary Ann Kennedy
Mary Ann Kennedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Ann Kennedy (Màiri Anna NicUalraig), is a Scottish musician, singer, choral director, composer, radio and television presenter, and music producer.
Dan Ur do Fhloraidh MicNill
Mary Anne Kennedy
Performer
O NA CUIR CUL RIUM
ANGUS MACLEOD, Alasdair MacCuish, Allan MacDonald, Arthur Cormack, Finlay Wells, Gordon Gunn, Mary Ann Kennedy, Rona Lightfoot, Ruairidh Cormack & Sineag MacIntyre
Oran Do Dh'iain Breac Macleoid
Mary Ann Kennedy
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 17 - Winners of BBC Radio 3 World Music Awards 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef5rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-30T15:43:26
30
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 17 - Winners of BBC Radio 3 World Music Awards 2008
Royal Albert Hall
