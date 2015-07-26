After the BurialFormed 2004
After the Burial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dd9b71e-2e2f-4a66-bfce-5e820589b390
After the Burial Biography (Wikipedia)
After the Burial is an American progressive metal band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. They are currently signed to Sumerian Records and have released four of their five full-length albums through the label. Since their inception in 2004, the band has gone through two vocalist changes, two drummer changes, the departure and death of founding rhythm guitarist Justin Lowe, and the departure of bassist Lerichard Foral. Lead guitarist Trent Hafdahl remains the sole remaining founding member. They are considered key contributors to the development of subgenres such as djent and progressive metalcore.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
After the Burial Tracks
Sort by
Your Troubles Will Cease and Fortune Will Smile Upon You
After the Burial
Your Troubles Will Cease and Fortune Will Smile Upon You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After the Burial Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist