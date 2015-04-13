Alex Nimier, better known by his stage name Antix, is a British-Jordanian Hip hop artist, known for discussing political, social, and personal issues (such as his relationship with his now-deceased mother). Antix released his debut album Flammable Grammar in November 2010. The album received regular circulation from Pandora Radio and garnered Antix a fan base in the United States, particularly with his track 'Hands Up'.

On 31 October 2012, Antix released his follow-up album Question Everything and his debut single 'You’re Crazy' entered the Music Week Urban Charts top 20 in August 2013. MTV named him as a shortlist nominee for MTV Brand New later that year.

In 2014, Antix entered the Music Week Urban Charts again, in the top ten, with 'Bad Dreams'. This was the first in a string of break-out singles for Antix, which have led to him being a regular featured artist on VEVO and seeing support from BBC Radio, Red Bull Music and the Huffington Post amongst others.