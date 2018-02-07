The Aloof were a British electronica group, mixing electronic and dance elements with dub influences. They were active during the 1990s, and released four albums. Two members of The Aloof - Burns and Kooner - were also members of The Sabres of Paradise. Their drummer Richard Thair went on to join the band Red Snapper.

On the day of the death of Diana Princess of Wales, BBC Radio 1 played their instrumental, "The Last Stand" (an extended instrumental version of "One Night Stand"), every thirty minutes for several hours. Both tracks appeared on the Sinking album, (East West Records, 1996).

Ricky Barrow sang on all tracks but two of Luke Slater's Alright on Top (2002, Mute Records).

Four unreleased tracks were made available for listening and downloading on their Myspace page; "The Only Art I Know", "It's Not the Same", "Dover" and "Brighter Than the Sun".