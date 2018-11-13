Manitoba Chamber OrchestraFormed 1972
Manitoba Chamber Orchestra
1972
The Manitoba Chamber Orchestra (MCO) is a chamber orchestra based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. It offers an annual subscription series at Westminster United Church, which regularly features the world’s leading soloists, from James Ehnes to Marc-André Hamelin. Other core MCO activities include recording, touring, and engaging extensive outreach in remote communities in northern Manitoba. Currently, Anne Manson serves as the MCO’s Music Director and Vicki Young serves as its Managing Director.
Serenade (to Frederick Delius on his 60th birthday) for string orchestra
Peter Warlock
Last played on
Sea Sketches (1944)
Grace Williams
Last played on
Serenade for tenor, horn and string orchestra (Op.31)
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Les Illuminations for voice and string orchestra (Op.18)
Benjamin Britten
Singer
Last played on
Two Pieces for Strings (from Henry V)
William Walton
Last played on
Divertimento for Strings (1960)
Gareth Walters
Last played on
