David SoulBorn 28 August 1943
David Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsyz.jpg
1943-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dd17597-10fc-49e1-bb5a-cb889534e43c
David Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
David Soul (born David Richard Solberg, August 28, 1943) is an American-British actor and singer. He is known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the ABC television series Starsky & Hutch from 1975 to 1979. He became a British citizen in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Soul Tracks
Sort by
Silver Lady
David Soul
Silver Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022b1gg.jpglink
Silver Lady
Last played on
It Sure brings Out The Love In Your Eyes
David Soul
It Sure brings Out The Love In Your Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyz.jpglink
Don't Give Up On Us
David Soul
Don't Give Up On Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyz.jpglink
Don't Give Up On Us
Last played on
Let's Have A Quiet Night In
David Soul
Let's Have A Quiet Night In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyz.jpglink
Let's Have A Quiet Night In
Last played on
Going In With My Eyes Open
David Soul
Going In With My Eyes Open
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyz.jpglink
Going In With My Eyes Open
Last played on
David Soul Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist