Olushola Ajose, better known by his stage name Afrikan Boy (born 28 March 1989) is a grime MC from Woolwich, London, England, United Kingdom who was born in Nigeria. He made a guest appearance on the track "Hussel" from the M.I.A. album Kala, and is one of the initial artists M.I.A. wanted signed to her label N.E.E.T. Recordings (then called Zig-Zag) in 2007. A remix of M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes" was uploaded onto her MySpace featuring Afrikan Boy and tourmate Rye Rye. Afrikan Boy has never appeared on pirate radio, a performance opportunity common in the grime genre. He studied for a Psychology degree at Brunel University.

Touring in support of M.I.A. on her 2007 KALA Tour and 2008 People Vs. Money Tour as well as headlining his own shows, Afrikan Boy has appeared at the Splash! festival. On 26 June 2011, Afrikan Boy released his mixtape named "What Took You So Long" on his website for free. On 18 August 2014, he released his LP The ABCD on Yam Records.