Steve GoodmanFolk musician. Born 25 July 1948. Died 20 September 1984
Steve Goodman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dcf3c49-6293-4bd3-bcff-ddaefc967089
Steve Goodman Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Benjamin Goodman (July 25, 1948 – September 20, 1984) was an American folk music singer-songwriter from Chicago. He wrote the song "City of New Orleans," which was recorded by Arlo Guthrie and many others including Joan Baez, John Denver and Judy Collins; in 1985, it received a Grammy award for best country song, as performed by Willie Nelson. Goodman had a small but dedicated group of fans for his albums and concerts during his lifetime, and is generally considered a musician's musician. His most frequently sung song is the Chicago Cubs anthem, "Go, Cubs, Go". Goodman died of leukemia in September 1984.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Goodman Tracks
Sort by
Men Who Love Women Who Love Men
Steve Goodman
Men Who Love Women Who Love Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Souvenirs
Steve Goodman
Souvenirs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Souvenirs
Last played on
VIDEOTAPE
Steve Goodman
VIDEOTAPE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
VIDEOTAPE
Last played on
My Old Man
Steve Goodman
My Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Old Man
Last played on
City Of New Orleans
Steve Goodman
City Of New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Of New Orleans
Last played on
The Loving Of The Game
Steve Goodman
The Loving Of The Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Loving Of The Game
Last played on
Election Year Rag
Steve Goodman
Election Year Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Election Year Rag
Last played on
Somebody Else's Troubles
Steve Goodman
Somebody Else's Troubles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Else's Troubles
Last played on
Chicken Cordon Bleus
Steve Goodman
Chicken Cordon Bleus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Cordon Bleus
Last played on
Banana Republics
Steve Goodman
Banana Republics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banana Republics
Last played on
You Never Even Call Me By My Name
Steve Goodman
You Never Even Call Me By My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Never Even Call Me By My Name
Last played on
Six Hours Ahead of the Sun
Steve Goodman
Six Hours Ahead of the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Pound Hammer
John Prine
Nine Pound Hammer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr0t.jpglink
Nine Pound Hammer
Last played on
The Auctioneer
Steve Goodman
The Auctioneer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Auctioneer
Last played on
Weary Blues From Waitin'
Steve Goodman
Weary Blues From Waitin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weary Blues From Waitin'
Last played on
You're the Girl I Love
Steve Goodman
You're the Girl I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're the Girl I Love
Last played on
Steve Goodman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist