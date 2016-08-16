Lynx T'chass, or Emcee Lynx is an anarchist hip hop artist from the San Francisco Bay Area who achieved significant popularity and name-recognition in the West Coast hip hop and underground hip hop scenes and among anarchists and other radicals around the world. In 2006, he was described by Donegal Press magazine as "without a doubt one of the hottest rappers in the underground hip-hop scene today" and was described as "The next KRS-One" and the successor to House of Pain.

He used his music and writing both for self-expression and to advocate for political and social change. He performed at many anti-war, anti-capitalist, anti-globalization and other demonstrations, along with fund raisers and benefits for radical causes and community groups. He was also very active in Occupy Wall Street (OWS) protests nationally, and at Occupy Oakland in particular, performing for the General Assembly on the first night of the occupation. His band, Beltaine's Fire donated the profits from sales of their third album, Anarchitecture to OWS groups around the country. He also recorded songs for benefit albums in support of various groups, including the Anarchist Black Cross and Iraq Veterans Against the War.