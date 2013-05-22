Siv WennbergBorn 18 September 1944
Siv Wennberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dc4dd29-5d88-4ec6-901b-92e85e667806
Siv Wennberg Tracks
Sort by
Rienzi, der Letzte der Tribunen - opera in 5 acts
Richard Wagner
Rienzi, der Letzte der Tribunen - opera in 5 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Rienzi, der Letzte der Tribunen - opera in 5 acts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-15T15:37:30
15
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist