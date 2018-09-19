Sydney NicholsonComposer & organist. Born 9 February 1875. Died 30 May 1947
Sydney Nicholson
1875-02-09
Sydney Nicholson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Sydney Hugo Nicholson MVO (9 February 1875 – 30 May 1947) was an English choir director, organist and composer, now chiefly remembered as the founder of the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM).
Sydney Nicholson Tracks
Psalms 98, 99, 100, 101
George Garrett, C. S. Lang, Frederick Arthur Gore Ouseley, Sydney Nicholson, Carleton Etherington, Tewkesbury Abbey Schola Cantorum & Simon Bell
Psalms 98, 99, 100, 101
Psalms 98, 99, 100, 101
Conductor
