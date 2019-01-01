Jeremy GaraBorn 6 June 1978
Jeremy Gara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dc34623-ba1b-4608-a86e-11a898fee291
Jeremy Gara Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Gara (born June 6, 1978) is a Canadian drummer from Ottawa, Ontario. He is most well known as the drummer of the band Arcade Fire. Gara is an active performer in a number of other projects, including work as a solo performer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeremy Gara Tracks
Sort by
Jeremy Gara Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist