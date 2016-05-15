Bernardo Silvano Bonezzi Nahón (6 July 1964 – 30 August 2012) was a Spanish film music composer who was born in Madrid. He won a Cinema Writers Circle Award for Bendito infierno, and was nominated for three Goya Awards and won one for his work on Nadie hablará de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto. He was a frequent collaborator of Pedro Almodóvar on his early films, having composed for five, before being succeeded by Alberto Iglesias.

He began his career as a member of the 1980's teen group "Los Zombies". They are best known the song "Groenlandia", which is perhaps Bonezzi's most famous composition.

On the fifth anniversary of his death, the song "Fade to Black" was released as a tribute to him. It was written and recorded by his long time friend, actress, singer Tres Hanley.

Bonezzi was found dead in his home on 30 August 2012. It is reported that his last Facebook posts to friends was “I’m fading to black”. Which is where the title of the song comes from. The music video for "Fade To Black" features clips from Bonezzi’s home movies as well as clips with Los Zombies.