SeachangeFormed 1998. Disbanded 24 March 2007
Seachange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6dbf0d58-0514-4a9b-ab3a-01ff47482b10
Seachange Biography (Wikipedia)
Seachange were a band from Nottingham, United Kingdom, that played a mixture of melodic folk and pop with a strong influence of alternative rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seachange Tracks
Sort by
Punch and Judy
Seachange
Punch and Judy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punch and Judy
Last played on
Squares
Seachange
Squares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Squares
Last played on
Seachange Links
Back to artist