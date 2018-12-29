Tracey Thorn
Tracey Thorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracey Anne Thorn (born 26 September 1962) is an English singer, songwriter and writer. She is best known as being one half of the duo Everything but the Girl.
Tracey Thorn Performances & Interviews
It was hugely important for Tracey Thorn to have a "gig buddy"
2018-08-02
In this extra clip, Tracey remembers a good friend who helped her musical education
It was hugely important for Tracey Thorn to have a "gig buddy"
Tracey Thorn - How Not To Be A Rock Star
2018-08-02
Another extra clip outside the Lyceum, where Tracey admits to not knowing how guitar amps worked or when a soundcheck happened. Luckily Edwyn Collins was helpful.
Tracey Thorn - How Not To Be A Rock Star
Tracey Thorn: "I crept towards the front of the stage"
2018-04-04
One-half of Everything But The Girl, Tracey, recalls how the musical duo were born.
Tracey Thorn: "I crept towards the front of the stage"
Tracey Thorn's interview in full
2018-03-07
The singer joins us to talk about her new solo album and a desire to record "the state of things" for posterity - because she's still got lots of things to say.
Tracey Thorn's interview in full
Tracey Thorn chats to Mark and Stuart
2015-05-16
Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie chat to Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl about her new book on singing.
Tracey Thorn chats to Mark and Stuart
How Everything But The Girl came to cover The Smiths with Jeff Buckley at Glastonbury
2015-02-24
Ben and Tracy explain to Gideon Coe how an NYC haircut led to an unlikely on-stage duet
How Everything But The Girl came to cover The Smiths with Jeff Buckley at Glastonbury
Tracey Thorn sings How Wild the Wind Blows
2013-11-15
Tracey Thorn performs How Wild the Wind Blows, written by Nick Drake's mother Molly and recorded exclusively for Radio 4.
Tracey Thorn sings How Wild the Wind Blows
Tracey Thorn Tracks
Queen
Tracey Thorn
Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x9nzw.jpglink
Queen
Last played on
Joy
Tracey Thorn
Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Joy
Last played on
Joy
Tracey Thorn
Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Joy
Last played on
In the Cold, Cold Night
Tracey Thorn
In the Cold, Cold Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cgkcb.jpglink
In the Cold, Cold Night
Last played on
Dancefloor
Tracey Thorn
Dancefloor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063952n.jpglink
Dancefloor
Last played on
Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn)
Massive Attack
Massive Attack
Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dg1nz.pnglink
Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn)
Last played on
Smoke
Tracey Thorn
Smoke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cryzy.jpglink
Smoke
Last played on
Like a Snowman
Tracey Thorn
Like a Snowman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Like a Snowman
Last played on
Half Light (Special Request Remix) (feat. Tracey Thorn)
George FitzGerald
Half Light (Special Request Remix) (feat. Tracey Thorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm45l.jpglink
Half Light (Special Request Remix) (feat. Tracey Thorn)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Over The Rainbow
James McMillan
Over The Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Over The Rainbow
Last played on
Oh, the Divorces!
Tracey Thorn
Oh, the Divorces!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Oh, the Divorces!
Last played on
Follow Me Down
Tracey Thorn
Follow Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Follow Me Down
Last played on
Plain Sailing
Tracey Thorn
Plain Sailing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Plain Sailing
Last played on
Protection (The Eno Mix) (feat. Tracey Thorn)
Massive Attack
Massive Attack
Protection (The Eno Mix) (feat. Tracey Thorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpglink
Protection (The Eno Mix) (feat. Tracey Thorn)
Last played on
Half Light (Day Version)
George FitzGerald
Half Light (Day Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm45l.jpglink
Half Light (Day Version)
Last played on
Disappointing (feat. Tracey Thorn)
John Grant
John Grant
Disappointing (feat. Tracey Thorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l7zfv.jpglink
Disappointing (feat. Tracey Thorn)
Last played on
Sister (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
Tracey Thorn
Tracey Thorn
Sister (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06387lt.jpglink
Sister (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
Last played on
Disappointing + Tracey Thorn
John Grant & Tracey Thorn
Disappointing + Tracey Thorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Disappointing + Tracey Thorn
Performer
Last played on
Kentish Town
Tracey Thorn
Kentish Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Kentish Town
Last played on
It's All True
Tracey Thorn
It's All True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
It's All True
Last played on
