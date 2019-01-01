Michael HollidayBorn 26 November 1924. Died 29 October 1963
Michael Holliday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6db5facc-418b-452d-ae0a-3211bc8d64d4
Michael Holliday Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Alexander Milne, known professionally as Michael Holliday (26 November 1924 – 29 October 1963) was a British singer popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
He had a number of chart hits in the UK, including two number one singles, "The Story of My Life" and "Starry Eyed".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Holliday Tracks
Sort by
The Story Of My Life
Michael Holliday
The Story Of My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Story Of My Life
Last played on
The Story Of My Life
Michael Holliday
The Story Of My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Story Of My Life
Last played on
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Michael Holliday
Show Me The Way To Go Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Last played on
The Runaway Train
Michael Holliday
The Runaway Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Runaway Train
Last played on
My last date
Michael Holliday
My last date
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My last date
Last played on
Starry Eyed
Michael Holliday
Starry Eyed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starry Eyed
Last played on
Young in Love
Michael Holliday
Young in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young in Love
Last played on
Stairway Of Love
Michael Holliday
Stairway Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stairway Of Love
Last played on
I Didn't Want To Walk Without You
Michael Holliday
I Didn't Want To Walk Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Didn't Want To Walk Without You
Last played on
Hot Diggity (Dog Ziggity Boom)
Michael Holliday
Hot Diggity (Dog Ziggity Boom)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Diggity (Dog Ziggity Boom)
Last played on
Runaway Train
Michael Holliday
Runaway Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Train
Last played on
My Heart Is An Open Book
Michael Holliday
My Heart Is An Open Book
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Heart Is An Open Book
Last played on
Four Feather Falls
Michael Holliday
Four Feather Falls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Feather Falls
Last played on
Sing A Song Of Sunbeams
Michael Holliday
Sing A Song Of Sunbeams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing A Song Of Sunbeams
Last played on
Michael Holliday Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist