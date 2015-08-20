Doudou N’diaye RoseBorn 28 July 1930. Died 19 August 2015
Doudou N’diaye Rose
1930-07-28
Doudou N’diaye Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Doudou Ndiaye Rose (born Mamadou Ndiaye; 28 July 1930 – 19 August 2015) was a Senegalese drummer, composer and band leader, and was the recognized modern master of Senegal's traditional drum, the sabar. He was the father of a musical dynasty that includes some of the most successful traditional musicians of contemporary West Africa. He was one of the first musicians to bring Senegalese traditional music to the attention of the world.
Tabala Ganar
Ele Waye Waye (feat. Julien Jouga)
