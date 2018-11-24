Svein BergeBorn 17 February 1976
Svein Berge
1976-02-17
Svein Berge Biography (Wikipedia)
Svein Berge (born 17 February 1976 in Tromsø, Norway) is a Norwegian electronic musician who makes up half of the duo Röyksopp.
Svein Berge Tracks
What Else Is There? (Trentemøller Remix)
Röyksopp
What Else Is There? (Trentemøller Remix)
What Else Is There? (Trentemøller Remix)
Coupe de Grace
Röyksopp
Coupe de Grace
Coupe de Grace
