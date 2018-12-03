Bill OddieBorn 7 July 1941
Bill Oddie
1941-07-07
Bill Oddie Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edgar Oddie, OBE (born 7 July 1941) is an English writer, composer, musician, comedian, artist, birder, conservationist, television presenter and actor. He became famous as one of The Goodies.
A birder since his childhood in Quinton, Birmingham, Oddie has established a reputation as a naturalist, conservationist, and television presenter on wildlife issues. Some of his books are illustrated with his own paintings and drawings. His wildlife programmes for the BBC include: Springwatch/Autumnwatch, How to Watch Wildlife, Wild In Your Garden, Birding with Bill Oddie, Britain Goes Wild with Bill Oddie and Bill Oddie Goes Wild.
Bill Oddie Tracks
On Ilka Moor Baht'At
'I Can't Get Through"
Kitten Kong
We're Goodies
Performer
Goodies - Theme
