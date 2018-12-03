William Edgar Oddie, OBE (born 7 July 1941) is an English writer, composer, musician, comedian, artist, birder, conservationist, television presenter and actor. He became famous as one of The Goodies.

A birder since his childhood in Quinton, Birmingham, Oddie has established a reputation as a naturalist, conservationist, and television presenter on wildlife issues. Some of his books are illustrated with his own paintings and drawings. His wildlife programmes for the BBC include: Springwatch/Autumnwatch, How to Watch Wildlife, Wild In Your Garden, Birding with Bill Oddie, Britain Goes Wild with Bill Oddie and Bill Oddie Goes Wild.