Harry Shotta
Harry Shotta Performances & Interviews
Harry Shotta Tracks
Where The Drums At (feat. Macky Gee, Shabba D, DJ Phantasy, Skibadee & Harry Shotta)
Aaron (feat. Harry Shotta & Little Dee)
Top Spot (Original Mix) (feat. Harry Shotta)
Top Spot (feat. Harry Shotta)
Distractions
Good Intentions (feat. Red Skull)
Raise The Bar (feat. Scrufizzer, MC Eksman, Dreps & Turno)
Third Eye (feat. Harry Shotta)
Third Eye V.I.P (feat. Harry Shotta)
The War Is Over (feat. Dynamite MC, Example, Harry Shotta & Erb N Dub)
Breaking Point
Clash of the Season (feat. Harry Shotta & Troopz)
War Is Over (Erb n Dub Remix) (feat. Example & Harry Shotta)
Watching Me Now (feat. Doctor)
DNB Artform
Bread (feat. Hitman, Nasty Jack, Hitman Tiga, RD, Flirta D, Harry Shotta, Funky Dee, Stormin, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Harry Shotta, Holy Goof, Macky Gee, Friction, Jaykae, problem central, Hazard, General Levy, Notion, Distinkt, Chimpo, Sam Binga, Serum, Current Value, Bladerunner, Bou and Inja
Motion, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Harry Shotta, SASASAS, Skibadee, Shabba D, Macky Gee, Phantasy, Notion, Mollie Collins and Annix (BE)
Foundry, Sheffield University, Sheffield, UK
