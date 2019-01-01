MichelleGerman schlager singer Tanja Hewer. Born 15 February 1972
Michelle is the stage name of German singer Tanja Hewer. She was born in Villingen-Schwenningen on 15 February 1972. She represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2001 with the song Wer Liebe lebt ("To Live for Love"), which placed eighth from 23 participating countries with 66 points. Since her debut in 1992 she has won numerous awards, including two Echo awards, two Goldene Stimmgabeln, two Amadeus Austria awards. According to record certifications she has sold at least 4,000,000 CDs.
