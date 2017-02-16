Clémentine MargaineMezzo-soprano vocalist
Clémentine Margaine
Clémentine Margaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Clémentine Margaine (born 1984 in Narbonne), is a French operatic mezzo-soprano.
Clémentine Margaine Tracks
Don Quichotte Acy V
Jules Massenet
Orchestra
Last played on
