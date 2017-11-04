Krishna LévyBorn 27 May 1964
Krishna Levy, born on May 27, 1964, in New Delhi (India), is a French film score composer. He studied music in USA but lives and works in Paris (France).
8 Women (2002): 8 Femmes 8 Fleurs
8 Women (2002) - Mon amour, mon ami
8 Women (2002) - 8 Fleurs (Theme)
