Evita
English metalcore band. Formed 2006
Evita
2006
Evita Biography (Wikipedia)
Evita is a British melodic metalcore band from Bristol, UK formed in 2006. The band are notable for drastically changing the sound of their music between their first EP and their debut album.
Evita Tracks
On This Night Of A Thousand Stars
Evita
On This Night Of A Thousand Stars
