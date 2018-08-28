Jennifer Castle is a Canadian singer-songwriter, based in Toronto, Ontario. Born in Toronto, she was raised in Mississauga and Orangeville, and spent time living in London, England, and Vancouver, British Columbia, before returning to Toronto and launching her music career at open mic nights in the city.

She released two albums under the name Castlemusic, Live at the Music Gallery in 2006 and You Can't Take Anyone in 2008, on Toronto imprint Blue Fog Recordings before signing to Flemish Eye for her third album, which she released under her own name but titled Castlemusic. The record has been re-released on No Quarter Records in New York.

She has appeared on records by Wyrd Visions, Eric Chenaux, Ryan Driver, Bry Webb, Doug Paisley, Constantines and Fucked Up. In 2011, she also participated in the National Parks Project, collaborating with musicians Sebastien Grainger and Dan Werb, and filmmaker Catherine Martin, to produce and score a short documentary film about Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve in Quebec.