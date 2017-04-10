John BrimBlues performer and songwriter. Born 10 April 1922. Died 1 October 2003
John Brim
1922-04-10
John Brim Biography (Wikipedia)
John Charles Brim (April 10, 1922 – October 1, 2003) was an American Chicago blues guitarist, songwriter and singer. He wrote and recorded the song "Ice Cream Man" (later covered by the band Van Halen on its first album, by Martin Sexton on his 2001 album, Live Wide Open, by David Lee Roth on his album Diamond Dave and by Swedish band FJK as "Isglasskis").
John Brim Tracks
Rattlesnake
John Brim
Rattlesnake
Rattlesnake
Whose Muddy Shoes
Elmore James
Whose Muddy Shoes
Whose Muddy Shoes
Ice Cream Man
John Brim
Ice Cream Man
Ice Cream Man
