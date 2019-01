John Charles Brim (April 10, 1922 – October 1, 2003) was an American Chicago blues guitarist, songwriter and singer. He wrote and recorded the song "Ice Cream Man" (later covered by the band Van Halen on its first album, by Martin Sexton on his 2001 album, Live Wide Open, by David Lee Roth on his album Diamond Dave and by Swedish band FJK as "Isglasskis").

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia