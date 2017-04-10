John Charles Brim (April 10, 1922 – October 1, 2003) was an American Chicago blues guitarist, songwriter and singer. He wrote and recorded the song "Ice Cream Man" (later covered by the band Van Halen on its first album, by Martin Sexton on his 2001 album, Live Wide Open, by David Lee Roth on his album Diamond Dave and by Swedish band FJK as "Isglasskis").